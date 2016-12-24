Stonewall Mayor Pleased With 2016

The mayor of Stonewall is calling 2016 a great year for the town. Lockie McLean says one big highlight was the start of construction for seventy-one new senior housing units which are being added to the current Lions Manor site. McLean notes council was involved in this huge project and it was very gratifying to be able to help out. He says one challenge at the start of the year was the question of whether the local curling club could remain viable. McLean notes a committee was formed to come up with some ideas and a new long term agreement is now in place which will allow the club to stay open.

He says one huge task that council tackled during 2016 was making some changes to Stonewall's zoning by-law. McLean notes there hadn't been any significant alterations to that massive document in decades, so they needed to bring it into modern times. He adds one of the biggest changes being proposed is to make assisted living homes a permitted use instead of conditional use. McLean says they received good input from the public on the zoning by-law and they hope to have it completed early in the new year.

He notes the town has a huge new residential subdivision with basements going in the ground and new homes already going up. McLean adds they also finished paving the balance of the abandoned rail line, which has been an exercise magnet for many people in the community.