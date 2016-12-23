Exciting Year For PDAC

It's been quite a year for the new executive director of the Portage and District Arts Centre.

Paul Legris started in April of 2016, and he calls it an exciting year.

"I've never worked for an organization that so much programming going on through the year, and constantly, never ends. It's like one event happens, and then we move onto the next one -- that happens, we move onto the next one. It's like always going up this massive cliff, and then it happens, and then we have to climb back down, and start again with something else. So I think for PDAC, it's been a busy and very thrilling year."

Legris adds there were a lot of highlights in 2016.

"I came on just as we were getting ready for the Gala. And that was pretty thrilling, because it was great to see all the friends, and all the members, and all of our benefactors and stakeholders. But another event I find really fantastic in the Reel Event, because I love film. It's easy to bring people here, because we're now featuring our film festival in the Glesby (Centre), which offers us the opportunity for probably three times the amount of people to sit down and enjoy films."