CMHA Sees 2016 As Reflection Year

The blizzard we've been expecting since early in the week has arrived. Environment Canada says we can expect 20 to 30 cm tonight, and there's also the possibility of some freezing drizzle. So far, no…
We had a light snowfall in the Portage la Prairie area today, which made for a white Christmas. Tonight, there's likely going to be an over-abundance of the white stuff, as the blizzard we've been…
2016's winding down, and like most of us, Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen's reflecting on the last twelve months. She feels it was a positive year for the Conservative party, in their first year in…
Minister of Education and Training and Portage MLA Ian Wishart is reflecting on a busy year. Wishart says it was a huge year of change for himself and for the government, noting the Progressive…
We've been talking about it for the better part of the week, and it's about to arrive. Not Christmas, but a Colorado low, bringing a blizzard to southern Manitoba. Environment Canada tells us we can…
2016 highlights for the RM of Portage la Prairie include a focus on various forms of water concerns. Reeve Kam Blight says a long-time project spanning years reached a major milestone. "I think…
The mayor of Portage la Prairie is reflecting back on 2016 as a challenging year. Irvine Ferris says the city had to deal with a number of problems over the past twelve months, including the building…
The Member of Parliament for Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa characterizes 2016 as a tumultuous year. Robert Sopuck says it's been a challenge to be in opposition since the new Liberal government was put…
The mayor of Stonewall is calling 2016 a great year for the town. Lockie McLean says one big highlight was the start of construction for seventy-one new senior housing units which are being added to…
Christmas is a time for friends and family to get together and enjoy a traditional feast, and your health doesn't have to regret it. Dietician Kathryn Penner explains how you can take the worry out…
A major addition came to the Portage Fire Hall in 2016. One that Fire Chief Phil Carpenter says has helped response times. The addition increased the size of the space at the fire hall, and also…
Long Plain First Nation enjoyed a very productive year in 2016, despite the devastation caused by the tornado in July. That's from Chief Dennis Meeches, who says they've done a lot of projects.…
The general manager of the Portage Regional Recreation Authority describes 2016 as an interesting year. David Sattler says the PRRA had some ups and downs over the past twelve months, noting there…
The Municipality of Norfolk-Treherne experienced some successes and some challenges during the past year. Reeve Craig Spencer says one major project they've undertaken is to modernize their public…
It's been quite a year for the new executive director of the Portage and District Arts Centre. Paul Legris started in April of 2016, and he calls it an exciting year. "I've never worked for an…