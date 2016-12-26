CMHA Sees 2016 As Reflection Year

2016 was a year of reflection for the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region. So says Executive Director Jordan Friesen, who notes with a new public focus on the issue of mental health, this past year provided a good opportunity to look back and see where they've come from and where they want to go. Friesen says with the help of some consultants, they completed a comprehensive review of the organization's programs and services which will soon be available to the public on CMHA Central's website. He notes the review identified a number of areas that can be modified or improved, adding some ideas for possible new services also came up during the process.

Friesen says in 2016 they were able to partner with the United Way on the annual "Heroes of Mental Health" awards, noting he's looking forward to continuing that partnership in the coming year. He says in July the CMHA's "Victor Walk" event featured a visit from Theo Fleury, adding folks in attendance got a chance to hear the former NHL star's inspiring message of recovery from childhood trauma. Friesen notes another project which began this past year was helping set up a community bike repair shop, which will have its grand opening in the spring.