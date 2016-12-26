Overall Good Year In Glenella-Lansdowne

The RM of Glenella-Lansdowne looks back at 2016 as a productive year. Reeve Richard Funk outlines some projects they completed.

"We've had a very good year in total. We brought the municipality together through amalgamation. There were things that had to change from one end to the other -- from one old municipality to the other old municipality -- to make the new one. We also found (a source of) new gravel for our roads."

He says they also purchased some machinery and a truck, and are in the process of replacing a grader. Funk adds maintenance was completed on municipal buildings as well as recreation structures, along with a shingled roof in Arden's hall and repairs to the hall in Glenella.