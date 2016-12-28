Cartier Enjoys Good 2016

×

Details
2016 was a good year for the RM of Cartier.  That's according to Reeve Dale Fossay, who says they were able to finish a major infrastructure project which had been on their wish list for several years.  Fossay notes with financial assistance from both the federal and provincial governments, the main water lines in Elie have been completely renewed.  He adds the old lines dated back to the late 60's or early 70's and were very prone to leaks and frequent breakage.  Fossay says the new pipes will hopefully be good in the ground now for several generations to come.

He notes on the administrative side they were also finally able to put to rest all their financial claims with the provincial government for high water in 2011 and 2014.  Fossay says they were dealing with about seventy different sites, adding it was very good news indeed to have a ninety-nine percent recovery rate on their expenditure funds.

