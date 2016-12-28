Cartier Enjoys Good 2016

The top cop in Portage la Prairie says the local RCMP detachment had a good year. Inspector Rick Head notes one of their goals for 2016 included keeping the roads safe, so they saw a lot of…
Southern Manitoba's second blizzard in less than a month is over, and things are returning to normal. MIT and City crews worked through the day, and into the night, yesterday to get streets and roads…
The Community Foundation of Portage and District's 2016 was a positive year. "This year we're very proud to say that we went over 8-million dollars in our Smart and Caring Community Fund. Which is…
The Portage Family Abuse Prevention Centre takes a look back at a busy and steady year in 2016. Executive Director Joyce Schrader notes some of their highlights. "It's been a busy, steady year. We've…
2016's almost over, and this time of year sees many taking stock of what's happened. Gladstone Chamber of Commerce President Nick Beavington says the Chamber's been working diligently, as usual.…
Reconstruction was a highlight in 2016 for Southport Aerospace. CEO Peggy May says it was a big year for them. "And probably the most newsworthy item is the reconstruction of the Central Plains…
The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone saw some good progress during the past year. Mayor David Single says they were pleased with the opening of the new Parrish and Heimbecker elevator, which…
***UPDATE**** Highways across Manitoba are opening up as the storm works its way into Northern Ontario. Check the cancellations page to plan your route. The Colorado low that hammered southern…
The Portage la Prairie School Division had some ups-and-downs this 2016. "Was it a good year? Absolutely it was," says School Board Chair Murray McLenehan. "The most interesting one for me was the…
The Christmas blizzard is working its way out of Manitoba as the Colorado low heads into Ontario. "Radar shows that it's letting up in most areas," says Environment Canada Meteorologist Bryan…
The RM of Glenella-Lansdowne looks back at 2016 as a productive year. Reeve Richard Funk outlines some projects they completed. "We've had a very good year in total. We brought the municipality…
Dakota Tipi First Nation experienced some hopes in 2016 that are taking too long to see fulfilled. That's from past chief David Pashe. "When Trudeau was in there for a year now, he made a big thing…
****UPDATE******* Graders have begun to clear some of the snow on Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage la Prairie, as well as most of the parking lots around town. If you really want to get some boxing day…
The 42nd Delta Marsh Christmas Bird Count returns tomorrow, north of Portage la Prairie. Retired wildlife biologist Bob Jones has been part of it since the beginning, and says he and the other…
2016 was a year of reflection for the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region. So says Executive Director Jordan Friesen, who notes with a new public focus on the issue of mental health,…