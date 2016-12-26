Dakota Tipi Recounts Year of Hope

Dakota Tipi First Nation experienced some hopes in 2016 that are taking too long to see fulfilled. That's from past chief David Pashe.

"When Trudeau was in there for a year now, he made a big thing about a new relationship between the federal government and the aboriginal people of Canada. In those remarks, he also said he would bring back the 2% cut (in educational programs for First Nations peoples across Canada). These things are not happening fast enough."

Pashe says another issue highlighted in 2016 was efforts to continue renegotiations for land entitlement for Dakota Tipi and the Dakota peoples of Manitoba. He adds a substantial amount of money is due to make right the resettlement of the Dakota people that started in Portage la Prairie several years ago.