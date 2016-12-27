Chief Calls 2016 "Average"

2016's basically been an average year for Dakota Plains First Nations. Chief Orville Smoke notes some exceptions.

"Except for some wind damage and so on, and some successful negotiations for housing, and other projects that seem to be taking off. We may be able to get some projects working to create our own social revenue which will give us some freedom to conduct business as normal human beings."

He notes they hope to gain some independence shortly, and are moving forward to get what needs to be done completed and to make ends meet. Smoke adds the federal government's been generous to the first nation this year, and the community appreciates it.