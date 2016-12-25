Year of Advocacy For Portage Chamber

The Portage la Prairie Chamber of Commerce was busy on the advocacy front in 2016.

That's from President Dave Omichinski, who says one of the most significant was supporting the committee looking to keep the Manitoba Developmental Centre in Portage. He notes the City's sent a letter of support to the province for the committee.

"At our upcoming Chamber meeting, I will be seeking a similar motion being passed to provide a comparable letter of support through to the province. There's been a lot of advocacy issues that the Chamber's got involved with, from the perspective of adding our voice in support of activities of others because there's strength in terms of having more voices added to it."

He notes the biggest highlight for the Chamber was the return of the trade fair, which had been absent for about a decade.

"We partnered with the PRRA, with the Home and Business Expo that took place at the PCU Centre. And it was a huge success. The businesses that participated, as well as the public coming and going through, an awful lot of good, rave reviews. There were many of the businesses talking about what they will Do in 2017. And it is happening again, in '17."