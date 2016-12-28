Mixed Year In Coldwell

The reeve of the RM of Coldwell says 2016 had its ups and downs.

Brian Sigfusson notes they had to spend a lot more money on graveling this past year, adding they also had to contend with cleaning up sandbags at Lundar Beach and several other sites throughout the municipality. He says when the weather finally decided to cooperate, the RM was able to seed and level the ball diamonds and soccer field. Sigfusson notes hopefully they can get the nets up this spring and have everything set to go.

He says one program which seems to be doing very well is out of the Community Futures West Interlake organization in Ashern. Sigfusson adds all the communities participating in this initiative are finding common ground where they can help each other out and make the west side even stronger.