Projects Completed In Arborg in 2016

A number of municipal projects were completed in the Town of Arborg in 2016.

Mayor Randy Sigurdson points to the replacement of two pedestrian bridges across the Icelandic River as the biggest highlight.

"We have two new bridges now and they were designed and constructed by a local manufacturing company," Sigurdson says. "We were very pleased with the results and look forward to an official opening sometime in early 2017."

Another major municipal project completed was the installation of radio frequency water meters, allowing for remote data collection. "It was a job that people really didn't want to get involved in, crawling into tight spaces in the basement," explains Sigurdson. "But, fortunately, we have those all done now. We can just drive around and get readings from the road."

The Arborg Chamber of Commerce also embarked on a new partnership with Fieldstone Ventures that will see new training programs created for trades and health care aides. The Chamber assumed care and control of two buildings previously occupied by a local daycare, and an age friendly group. Sigurdson says the buildings will allow accredited colleges to have a facility where training programs can be undertaken, and anticipates courses will begin over the next year.

There was some unexpected repair needed for the Arborg-Bifrost emergency services equipment, Sigurdson says. Allocated expenditures for that program went slightly over budget in 2016 because of the work.

"When it comes to emergency services, you just have to go ahead and do what has to be done," he says.

There was progress made over the past year in creating a development plan with the Municipality of Bifrost, Sigurdson notes, and Arborg looks forward to receiving the consultant's report in 2017.

Sigurdson adds, water main renewal work continued around Arborg throughout 2016 with leftover budget allotment from the 2015 program.