Progress For RM Of Armstrong

The RM of Armstrong made progress on several projects during 2016.

Reeve Jack Cruise says they've been doing small drain clean-outs this year and also finished construction on a half mile of new road. He notes they've been working on a plan to redevelop their nuisance ground, adding it involves redesigning the pit and also trying to make things a little more user-friendly for people who want to recycle.

Cruise says they're also starting to collect quotes for replacing both of the municipality's fire trucks.