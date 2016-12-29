×

It's busy at Portage and District Recycling right now, as holiday-related material starts to flow in.

A spokesperson tell us volumes have increased since Sunday, and they expect that to continue for a while.

You're reminded PDRI accepts almost anything, but won't take styrofoam and shiny foil wrapping paper.

That's something that goes to the landfill site.

More Local News

Second Round Of Snow Clearing To Begin Shortly

Portage la Prairie roads are a lot more manageable now that ploughs have made their first rounds throughout the city. "Snow removal has been going quite well," says Manager of Public Works Brian…

Holiday Recycling Volumes Rise

It's busy at Portage and District Recycling right now, as holiday-related material starts to flow in. A spokesperson tell us volumes have increased since Sunday, and they expect that to continue for…

Typical Wait Times For Portage Hospital

The Portage District General Hospital was able to keep wait times over the holiday weekend at typical levels despite the challenges it faced with the blizzard. Director of health services Noreen…

Exchange Student Experiences White Christmas

After having experienced two blizzards in Portage la Prairie, Brazilian exchange student Victor Pinto Matias realizes snow comes in different forms. Matias shares his reactions. "Am I getting out of…

Difficult Year In Grahamdale

The RM of Grahamdale had a bit of a tough year. So says Reeve Clifford Halaburda, who notes all the rain and bad weather through the summer and fall affected the municipality's roads as well as the…

Progress For RM Of Armstrong

The RM of Armstrong made progress on several projects during 2016. Reeve Jack Cruise says they've been doing small drain clean-outs this year and also finished construction on a half mile of new…

Projects Highlight 2016 In North Norfolk

2016 was a good year for the Municipality of North Norfolk. So says Mayor Neil Christoffersen, who notes one project he was very excited about this past year was doing some water holdbacks.…

Busy Boxing Day For CAA

Canada Automobile Association Manitoba's released their service numbers from this week's blizzard. Communication's Manager Roz Pulo did some digging, and as expected, Portage la Prairie seemed to be…

Water Break On Westbound Saskatchewan Ave E.

Traffic driving west from the east end of Portage la Prairie. At 318 Saskatchewan Avenue East a water break occurred at 2:00 a.m. on the 27th on the westbound lane, and city began digging that day.…

Community Support Helps Library In 2016

The Portage la Prairie Regional Library has closed the books on another year. Head Librarian Percy Gregoire-Voskamp says one major challenge facing them in 2016 was the $23,000 budget cut from the…

Break and Enter at Portage Home

Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter that occurred at a Fisher Avenue home in the early morning hours on Dec. 27. The homeowner says thieves took thousands of dollars worth of…

12th Annual Portage Pond Hockey Tournament

The Portage Pond Hockey schedule's complete and ready for the 12th annual Western Canadian Pond Hockey Championship in Portage la Prairie. Chair Travis Foster gives us the dates. "Our weekend's going…

Mixed Year In Coldwell

The reeve of the RM of Coldwell says 2016 had its ups and downs. Brian Sigfusson notes they had to spend a lot more money on graveling this past year, adding they also had to contend with cleaning up…

Portage Rotary Has Strong Year

The Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie had a rewarding year. That's according to President Cathie McFarlane, who says the club held some great fundraisers in 2016 to benefit a number of worthy causes.…

Busy Year For Salvation Army

2016 was another busy year for the Salvation Army in Portage la Prairie. Major Brenda Coles says some people find it difficult to understand folks who utilize the food bank, noting it's not easy to…

Many 2016 Highlights For Red River College

2016 has been a year full of highlights for the Red River College Portage Campus, according to Regional Campus Manager Guy Moffat. Moffat has been in the position for nearly a full year now and says…

RM of Cartier Reeve Calls 2016 a Productive Year

2016 was a good year for the RM of Cartier. That's according to Reeve Dale Fossay, who says they were able to finish a major infrastructure project which had been on their wish list for several…

Glesby Centre Board Chair Assesses 2016

The end of 2016 is near, with people and organizations assessing the last twelve months. That's true for the board chair of Portage la Prairie's William Glesby Centre. Mickey Cuthbert feels 2016 was…

Chief Calls 2016 "Average"

2016's basically been an average year for Dakota Plains First Nations. Chief Orville Smoke notes some exceptions. "Except for some wind damage and so on, and some successful negotiations for housing,…

Portage Gets 22cm Of Snow

It wasn't so much southeastern Manitoba that got the most snow the last couple of days as expected, but rather the southwestern part of the province. Environment Canada Meteorologist Mike McDonald…

