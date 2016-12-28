Many Highlights For Red River

2016 has been a year full of highlights for the Red River College Portage Campus, regional campus manager Guy Moffat explains.

Moffat has been in the position for nearly a full year now and says he's proud of many of the things which have been accomplished in the past year.

"Some of the things that I'm really, really proud of is first of all, our health-care aid cohort; the students that came through in the winter term where 100% employed before they were actually done their course. So that's absolutely huge."

Other highlights include the largest convocation the school has seen, the introduction of four new instructors to the college and all the work done to revamp the look of the college's publications. Moffat explains they've been putting a lot of work into making their monthly 'At A Glance' something fun to read which people will look forward to receiving in the mail.

Moffat notes another highlight of 2016 is their partnership with Blair Hordeski.

"We also did a lot of partnership with Blair Hordeski and PCI which has been outstanding. We've had the business administration class from PCI come through, take a tour of the college and take a look at what the business administration program looks like at the college. Because of Blair we've really added life to the dual credit program for health-care aid.

We have [13 students] from the high school starting with us this winter and when they're done they're going to have their certificate in health-care aid and they're also going to have five credits that count towards their high school diploma. So that partnership has been outstanding."

Moffat notes even the challenges which arose this year had good outcomes. He explains they received outstanding support from the main campus in Winnipeg when making upgrades to the college such as removing the fence around the building and upgrading the signage throughout the college.