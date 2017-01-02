Growth A Priority For PDAC

The Portage and District Arts Centre looks to be heading into 2017 in good shape.

That's from Executive Director Paul Legris, who acknowledges it's a little hard to measure, because he's still learning about past performances.

"Because the staff here is pretty fantastic, and the Board's pretty amazing -- they've all done a great job. So, I would think that it's shaping up brilliantly, and I think there are always new ideas about how we can make our programs more exciting. So for example, for the gala next year, we're throwing out the idea of live music, which I think would be fantastic. And for the Reel Event, it's a bit of a step up now that was have a bigger facility (Glesby Centre) for a larger audience. So I thinking that shapes up pretty well."

He admits he has a lengthy wish list for the Centre in 2017.

"More members, larger audience, and expanded capacity. We're in the midst of a fundraising campaign. And when we talk about fundraising campaigns, we often think of them as they start here, and they end there, but no -- we initiated one back in October. We started with a mail-out, reaching our members, and reaching those who come to our gift shop, and reaching out to dance parents - parents who enrol their kids in our dance program. We want to expand, we want to grow."