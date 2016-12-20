Free Christmas Concert Tonight At Library

Local MP, Candice Bergen, Hosts Year-End Tea For Constituents Member of Parliament for Portage-Lisgar, the Honorable Candice Bergen, invited people into her constituency office in Morden Tuesday afternoon to share snacks and drinks and to connect. Bergen holds…

Arts Centre Extends Submission Deadline The Portage and District Arts Centre's extended the exhibition submission deadline for 2018-19. It's now January 31st. Executive Director Paul Legris says they made the decision so local artists have…

Prevention Of Mental Illness Not A Big Enough Priority: CMHA Around four per cent of healthcare dollars is spent on mental health services in Manitoba. Executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association Manitoba--central region, Jordan Friesen, calls…

IERHA Reminds Holiday Travellers to be Aware of Care Options The Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority encourages anyone travelling for the holidays to be aware of access to emergency care and the location of the nearest hospital. Services in some…

Enjoy The Warm Spell - Nasty Weather Could Be Coming A storm system developing in the U-S could reach southern Manitoba, bringing with it lots of snow. Environment Canada's Terri Lang says at this point it's too early to say how the storm will track,…

One-Time Aboriginal LPN Course Underway In Southport Assiniboine Community College is now operating a one-time-only Aboriginal LPN course in Southport. Dean of Health and Human Services Karen Hargreaves shares how it came about. "The program really is…

Yellowquill Students' Spectacular Christmas Performance It was another night of cheers in Portage la Prairie as students from Yellowquill School performed their Christmas concert for friends and family. Principal Shawn Harkness says the students and…

Producers Looking To High-Tech Tools Like many industries, farming benefits from advances in technology. Ag Business & Crop Inc. president Felix Weber says precision tools are needed to accurately determine soil nutrition. And there are…

Update: Highway 1 Re-Opened at Portage Bypass The TransCanada Highway westbound lanes have re-opened at the Portage by-pass, Manitoba Roads reports via Twitter. They were closed earlier due to an incident just west of the Shell gas station, past…

Manitoba's Health Minister Disappointed After Talks With Feds Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he is disappointed in what happened Monday in Ottawa. Provincial Finance and Health Ministers were summoned to Ottawa by the federal Finance Minister to…

PCRC To Hold Revitalize Portage! Grant Info Sessions The Portage Community Revitalization Corporation (PCRC) is holding information sessions about grant opportunities it offers. PCRC community facilitator Victoria Olson says two sessions will take…

Voices of the Prairies Proceeds Help Herman Prior Centre Proceeds from the 10th annual Voices of the Prairies concert were donated to the Herman Prior Centre today. The sold out show organized and headlined by Johnny Dietrich rocked Portage la Prairie in…

New Real Estate Board President The Portage Real Estate Board has a new president. Warren Neufeld takes over from Rhonda Lodwick Jan. 1. Neufeld calls it a great honour to serve any organization where you play a role. He says there…

Free Christmas Concert Tonight At Library A free live Christmas Concert is taking place at the Portage Regional Library tonight at 6:30 until 7:30. This is an annual event, and you're invited to enjoy the singing with Johnny Dietrich and the…