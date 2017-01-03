Prevention a Priority for Portage Fire Department in 2017

The Portage Fire Department's fire inspection prevention program will be a main focus of 2017, fire chief Phil Carpenter says.

Carpenter says the department is, and will continue to be active in doing fire inspections in all businesses, schools and residential care facilities in Portage and the RM.

"We offer fire safety talks in reference to helping with fire drills. (We also do) fire extinguisher talks, and do different prevention activities," Carpenter explains. "This is all very important to us as a department. If we can help prevent a fire before it starts, that's what it's all about."

Continued training for firefighters will also be a priority in the new year, Carpenter adds. The fire department's new training room created through an addition to the facility in 2016 will only enhance that.

"...It will help everybody in getting educated in firefighting and rescue operations," says Carpenter. "Training is always very important ... (whether it's) to stay up with tech-rescue skills or firefighting techniques. It's always a continual effort we have set up for our full-time and part-time staff, and we're very proud of our training program that we do have here."