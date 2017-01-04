Extreme Cold Hits Portage Area

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Portage la Prairie and area this morning.

Wind chills below minus-40 are expected in parts of southern Manitoba, as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds into the area. Temperatures will rise slightly into the afternoon, but extreme wind chills are likly to re-develop tonight.

Environment Canada reminds these temperatures are dangerous: exposed skins freezes in about 10 minutes. Anyone who isn't dressed warmly is at risk in these conditions, and you're reminded to wear appropriate clothing.

The national weather organization suggests wearing synthetic and wool fabrics, as they provide better insulation. You should dress in layers and wear a wind resistant outdoor layer. Be sure to wear warm socks, gloves, a hat and scarf -- and ensure your nose is protected. Also, if you get wet, change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.