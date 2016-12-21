Enjoy The Warm Spell - Nasty Weather Could Be Coming

A storm system developing in the U-S could reach southern Manitoba, bringing with it lots of snow.

Environment Canada's Terri Lang says at this point it's too early to say how the storm will track, and she urges you to keep an eye on the forecast and road reports because if we get the full brunt of this system it could be nasty.

She adds the system could drop as much snow as the storm that hit parts of southern Manitoba earlier in December.

She expects to see a small system drop some snow today, and temperatures will remain fairly warm for this time of the year.

Heading into the weekend, Lang says the major storm system is expected to hit around December 24th or 25th. She hopes the system stays south of us, and if it does, we shouldn't have really bad weather in southern Manitoba.

Once the system moves through, Lang says the cold weather will return. It won't be the arctic-like conditions we had recently, but it'll still be cold.