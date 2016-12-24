How To Eat Without Worry Over Holidays

Christmas is a time for friends and family to get together and enjoy a traditional feast, and your health doesn't have to regret it. Dietician Kathryn Penner explains how you can take the worry out of eating.

"Many people worry about how and what they're eating over the holidays. Especially when we're surrounded by food at every family and social gathering that we go to. I think it's important that we stop worrying about that so much, and just start enjoying more time with family and friends, and of course the food that is part of that."

Regardless of weight, shape or size, Penner, adds, you deserve to eat what you enjoy. She says the way you can do that is by eating mindfully -- slowing down and being more aware of the moment. You can do this by being aware of your feelings of hunger and when you're full.