Dietitian Offers Advice To Help Resolutions Stick

×

PCU Centre Holiday Ice Rentals

Ice Rentals $50/hr from December 27 to January 6 (6am-4pm only). More Details here...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

It's that time of year again... New Year's resolutions.

Many try, and most fail. But a Southern Health Sante Sud dietitian wants to help everyone achieve their New Year's resolutions for 2017, and has tips on how to be successful. Angela Tucker says, first and foremost, you need to set smart goals.unnamed.jpgSouthern Health Sante Sud dietitian Angela Tucker. (submitted photo)

"A big part of this is to set goals that are realistic," Tucker says. "It's so easy to get over-ambitious in setting our hopes for the new year. It's really a good idea to be realistic of what we are capable of following through with until the end. It's a great idea to have a goal in mind, but sometimes it's best to start small."

Tucker suggests making minor lifestyle changes, such as eating extra servings of vegetables with meals, or substituting herbal tea when you would normally have soda. "Set your overall goal, and keep it in mind."

To achieve that goal, however, Tucker says it's vital you be action oriented, by clearly defining the action you want to take to reach your goal.

"We have control over our actions. When we plan accordingly, we can reach our goals," she explains. "Many people will set 'losing weight' as a New Year's resolution. But, the thing is, this can be really vague."

"Losing weight is not an action. No one can will themselves to lose five pounds," Tucker continues. "But it can be the result of making healthy lifestyle habits or actions, like choosing to fill half your plate with veggies at meals, or making the point to go for a 30-minute walk after work four or five times a week. Making those changes will make you healthier whether you lose weight or not. By focusing on making those changes happen, (you're) forming long-term habits ... and you're more likely to set yourself up for success for the future."

And if you're waking up on New Year's Day without a resolution already planned, Tucker offers a suggestion: going meatless at least one a day week. Health Canada and many other health organizations have been recommending increased consumption of more plant-based proteins -- like beans, lentils, tofu, nuts and seeds.

"Many of these foods are great sources of protein," says Tucker, "And many are less expensive than meat and poultry. Beans and lentils are especially high in fibre, making them really good for us."

To easily incorporate plant-based proteins more regularly, Tucker suggests adding them to salads, soups or stir fries.

×

PCU Centre Holiday Ice Rentals

Ice Rentals $50/hr from December 27 to January 6 (6am-4pm only). More Details here...

More Local News

Dietitian Offers Advice To Help Resolutions Stick

It's that time of year again... New Year's resolutions. Many try, and most fail. But a Southern Health Sante Sud dietitian wants to help everyone achieve their New Year's resolutions for 2017, and…

Mayor Looks For Challenges In 2017

Portage la Prairie will have a few challenges in the coming year, but there are also some bright spots on the horizon for our city. That’s according to Mayor Irvine Ferris, who says one massive…

Reeve Anticipates Big Things

2017 could be a phenomenal year for the RM of Portage la Prairie. That's from Reeve Kam Blight, who says he believes the new year will be an exciting one as they strive to find efficiencies and keep…

More Snow Forecasted For Southern Manitoba

Southern Manitoba remains in a very active storm track as another Colorado low will be developing Sunday night and moving northeastward. Current indications have this storm system tracking a little…

School Funding An Issue For 2017

The Minister of Education and Training anticipates some challenges in the coming year. Portage MLA Ian Wishart says school funding is one of the big issues the province is working on, noting they're…

2 Local Businesses Lend New Hands To United Way

Two local businesses pitched in to help the Portage Plains United Way reach their 2016 goal on Friday. Executive director Mandy Dubois says, "It was good to see Irwin Flooring and Tile, and Pro Image…

R.M. of Dufferin Dealt With Rain, Taxes and Infrastructure in 2016

The Reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin says 2016 was a successful one for the area. "During that rain in May or June...it was a bit challenging to keep the roads in the condition we would like to see…

Top Newsmakers of 2016

As we get ready to close the book on 2016, we're looking back on the top local newsmakers from the past year in the Portage la Prairie region. The tornado that touched down in the Portage la Prairie…

Board Chair Sees Exciting 2017

2017 sees Portage la Prairie's William Glesby Centre going into the second half of its current season. Board Chair Mickey Cuthbert's excited about the new year, with shows already in place. "So the…

Stronger Economy In Works For Long Plain

Long Plain First Nation is looking to continue their efforts to strengthen its economic stability in 2017. Chief Dennis Meeches explains how it's been his goal ever since he became chief. "Long Plain…

Busy 2017 For Westlake Gladstone

The coming year will be another busy one for the Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone. Mayor David Single says they're preparing for a clean-out of Gladstone’s lagoon, noting the price tag will likely…

Islanders Invite Public To Skate With Players

Eric DelongThe Portage Islanders held a public skate event today at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie. Islander Eric Delong shares what it's like to open it up and skate with the public. "It's…

Slow December For Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services says they usually see a drop in donors over the holidays, and the weather didn't help this month either. "This whole month has played a little havoc with our blood donor…

Break-in At Red Apple

The Red Apple store in Portage la Prairie was broken into last night, an employee says. It appears entry was gained through the front door of the business, which was seen boarded up. The RCMP have…

Large Water Bills Expected for Portage Residents

The City of Portage la Prairie continues to address delayed water bills for residents. Waterworks Committee Chair Wayne Wall says Area 2 bill, for those who live between Saskatchewan Ave., and the…

United Way Stands At 89% Of 2016 Goal

With just today and tomorrow left for the 2016 Portage Plains United Way campaign to reach its goal of $247,500, a couple of donations today brought them a little closer. Executive director Mandy…

Another Busy Year For Interlake-Eastern RHA

Two major capital projects were underway for the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority during 2016. CEO Ron Van Denakker says they made lots of progress with the construction of the new Selkirk…

Keep The Shovel Handy

Brace yourself for another significant snowfall. A snowfall warning's in effect, and Environment Canada says we can expect about 10 cm today in southern Manitoba. It's the Alberta Clipper we told you…

Southern Health Completes 5-Year Strategic Plan

Southern Health-Santé Sud saw a lot of accomplishments made in 2016. CEO Kathy McPhail says their strategic plan was one of them. "Some of the things that we were really proud to achieve was the…

MP Sees 2016 As A Year Of Broken Promises

The Member of Parliament for Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman says 2016 was a year of broken promises by the Trudeau government. James Bezan notes under Justin Trudeau we've seen very low growth with the…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login