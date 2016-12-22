Developing Storm Still Expected To Hit Sunday

As Environment Canada continues to track the developing system heading our way over Christmas, the forecast doesn't seem to be getting any less grim. Meteorologist Mike McDonald gives us the latest information.

"Things are still on track for a very snowy Christmas/Boxing Day period. We've got a very intense low-pressure system developing down in Colorado," McDonald notes. "It should start taking shape Friday and start tracking to the northeast. We're expecting a wide swath of moderate-to-heavy snow to start falling during the morning hours on Christmas."

He says it's still too early to get accurate snowfall amounts for Portage, but the lower amounts are expected to fall around Dauphin at 10 cm, with the greatest amounts at the southeast corner of the province. McDonald adds this could mean Portage la Prairie will receive amounst ranging from 25 to 35 cm of snow beginning Christmas day.