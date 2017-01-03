Curling Begins Season For PRRA

The Portage Regional Recreation Authority has another busy year ahead.

General Manager David Sattler says they’re really looking forward to having the Viterra curling championship come to the PCU Centre in February. Sattler notes in 2017 their facilities will host a sporting event or tournament almost every weekend from January through March, adding these are great opportunities to bring visitors and excitement to the whole community.

He says the PRRA has a few more upgrades planned for Rotary Republic Park next summer, and they’re especially excited about the addition of a new batting cage. Sattler notes there’ll also be a major announcement about Splash Island coming soon. He adds they're optimistic that the problem with the roof of the Shindleman Aquatic Centre will be resolved so they can reopen that part of the PCU Centre in the fall of 2017.

Sattler says further announcements about improvements to their facilities will be made early in the new year. He notes they’re excited to reveal that there will be an enhanced fireworks display on Canada Day to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.