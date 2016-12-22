Colorado Low To Hit Portage Christmas Day

It's not exactly the kind of Christmas gift Portage la Prairie's looking to receive from mother nature on the 25th. A Colorado Low's looking to strike us mid-day this Sunday. That's from Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist John Paul Cragg.
"Models are forecasting the development of a Colorado Low moving through the States starting on the 24th and progressing into Northwest Ontario by the 26th. It looks like heavy snow and strong winds will make their way into Southern Manitoba starting in the afternoon on the 25th and continuing all the way through the day on the 26th."
Cragg explains Portage will have between 10 to 25 cm of snow. Should we get the lesser of the two amounts, the 40 km/hr northerly winds gusting to 60 will still bring blowing snow on the roadways. He adds driving conditions will be bad throughout Southern Manitoba on the afternoon of the 25th and throughout the following day.