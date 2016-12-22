Colorado Low To Hit Portage Christmas Day

It's not exactly the kind of Christmas gift Portage la Prairie's looking to receive from mother nature on the 25 th . A Colorado Low's looking to strike us mid-day this Sunday. That's from Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist John Paul Cragg.

"Models are forecasting the development of a Colorado Low moving through the States starting on the 24 th and progressing into Northwest Ontario by the 26 th . It looks like heavy snow and strong winds will make their way into Southern Manitoba starting in the afternoon on the 25 th and continuing all the way through the day on the 26th."