Colorado Low Still Predicted to Hit On 25th

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist John Paul Cragg says the forecast seems to remain just about the same as last reported, with slight changes as of 3:20 p.m. Friday.

"The models are coming together quite nicely to give us a pretty high confidence that this Colorado Low will start to really affect Southern Manitoba in the evening of the 25 th and continue all the way through the 26 th . There'll be the afternoon and evening of the 25 th where winds start to pick up and the heavy snow starts to fall. That will continue all the way through the 26 th creating very bad driving conditions through southern Manitoba.

Snowfall predictions haven't changed much.

"We're looking to about 15 to 30cm of snow falling with the system now. There'll be more snow along the border with the U.S. and there will be more snow in the southeast. The southwest, or further north you go in our special weather statement, the less snow there will likely be. So, it'll be more likely 15cm of snow in the southwest and throughout the northern portions of that special weather statement we released. But down near the border, and even along Highway 1, we can see close to 30cm of snow with the system, and those strong winds creating blizzard-like conditions for most of the 25 th and the 26 th ."

He says slight changes occur when more accurate models are forecast with their computer.

"Model runs are changing just a little bit on the speed of this low from the one run to the next. One run might move it a little quicker. The next run a little bit slower. And the next one quicker again. But it looks like, by the afternoon or early evening period, the strongest wind and snowfall will have made into most of Southern Manitoba."