City Of Portage's Traditional Gifts to Residents

Special arrangements are made each year in Portage la Prairie for residents as its gift to residents over the Christmas holidays.

Mayor Irvine Ferris says metered parking's free of charge right now. "This is a Portage tradition that goes back a lot of years. It's currently on. All metered parking is free, and this will continue until December 27 th ."

Ferris says special trash collection arrangements are also made. "As we've done other years, were going to be upping the limit to four bags/four containers per household on the first collection day following Christmas holidays."