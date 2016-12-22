City Holds Special Meeting For Interim Budget

The City of Portage la Prairie council gathered together this afternoon for a special meeting to pass an interim operating utility budget. Councillor Wayne Wall explains why.

Councillor Wayne Wall"Municipal law says this interim budget has to be passed before January 1st. And we don't have another regular meeting until after that date."

He says the budget would have normally been done by this time, but the City's been without a director of finance causing a delay. There are still some deliberations to make with the budget.

Figures are based on first quarter numbers from the 2016 budget, Wall adds, with total expenditures of $4,636,822 dollars, and operating expenses of $2,423,977 amounting to a total of $7,060,799 dollars.

Click here for budget details.