Changes Ahead For CMHA

The new year will bring some changes for the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region.

Executive Director Jordan Friesen says he's excited about the grand opening of the community bike repair shop, which is slated for the spring.

Friesen notes in 2017 CMHA Central will also be announcing a new initiative geared toward youth mental health that they've been working on for a while. He says the organization will soon be accepting new applicants to the board of directors and they're excited about getting some fresh perspective with the addition of new faces.

Friesen notes board members will be focused on renewing the strategic plan during the coming year.