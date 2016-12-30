Break-in At Red Apple

MP Sees 2016 As A Year Of Broken Promises The Member of Parliament for Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman says 2016 was a year of broken promises by the Trudeau government. James Bezan notes under Justin Trudeau we've seen very low growth with the…

More Snow on its Way to Portage Area It seems Mother Nature has plans to keep snow shovels busy in the Portage la Prairie region. Just days after getting hit with a blizzard, another storm system will make its way into southern Manitoba…

No Increase In Fire Activity In 2016 Activity for the Portage Fire Department in 2016 didn't raise any alarms, Fire Chief Phil Carpenter says. The number total number of calls was similar to 2015, but there was an increase in one area.…

Lots Happening In Bifrost-Riverton It's been a hectic year for the Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton. That's from Reeve Harold Foster who outlines some of the issues that filled their plates. "First of all we dealt with amalgamation…

Second Round Of Snow Clearing To Begin Shortly Portage la Prairie roads are a lot more manageable now that ploughs have made their first rounds throughout the city. "Snow removal has been going quite well," says Manager of Public Works Brian…

Holiday Recycling Volumes Rise It's busy at Portage and District Recycling right now, as holiday-related material starts to flow in. A spokesperson tell us volumes have increased since Sunday, and they expect that to continue for…

Typical Wait Times For Portage Hospital The Portage District General Hospital was able to keep wait times over the holiday weekend at typical levels despite the challenges it faced with the blizzard. Director of health services Noreen…

Exchange Student Experiences White Christmas After having experienced two blizzards in Portage la Prairie, Brazilian exchange student Victor Pinto Matias realizes snow comes in different forms. Matias shares his reactions. "Am I getting out of…

Difficult Year In Grahamdale The RM of Grahamdale had a bit of a tough year. So says Reeve Clifford Halaburda, who notes all the rain and bad weather through the summer and fall affected the municipality's roads as well as the…

Progress For RM Of Armstrong The RM of Armstrong made progress on several projects during 2016. Reeve Jack Cruise says they've been doing small drain clean-outs this year and also finished construction on a half mile of new…

Projects Highlight 2016 In North Norfolk 2016 was a good year for the Municipality of North Norfolk. So says Mayor Neil Christoffersen, who notes one project he was very excited about this past year was doing some water holdbacks.…

Busy Boxing Day For CAA Canada Automobile Association Manitoba's released their service numbers from this week's blizzard. Communication's Manager Roz Pulo did some digging, and as expected, Portage la Prairie seemed to be…

Water Break On Westbound Saskatchewan Ave E. Traffic driving west from the east end of Portage la Prairie. At 318 Saskatchewan Avenue East a water break occurred at 2:00 a.m. on the 27th on the westbound lane, and city began digging that day.…

Community Support Helps Library In 2016 The Portage la Prairie Regional Library has closed the books on another year. Head Librarian Percy Gregoire-Voskamp says one major challenge facing them in 2016 was the $23,000 budget cut from the…