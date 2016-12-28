Break and Enter at Portage Home

Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter that occurred at a Fisher Avenue home in the early morning hours on Dec. 27.

The homeowner says thieves took thousands of dollars worth of electronics, jewelry, memorabilia and other valuables. The victim says what wasn't stolen was destroyed. Couches and beds were cut up, a flatscreen television smashed and even the Christmas tree was damaged.

RCMP have yet to identify any suspects and encourage anyone with knowledge or information pertaining to the incident to contact police or make an annonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.