Board Chair Sees Exciting 2017

2017 sees Portage la Prairie's William Glesby Centre going into the second half of its current season.

Board Chair Mickey Cuthbert's excited about the new year, with shows already in place.

"So the first one coming up is a Buddy Holly tribute with Rave On, and it's getting really good reviews, and people are really excited about it. And we have MTC coming again. But the big surprise is we have Cathy Jones coming from Codco and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, on February 3rd. The only stop she's making in Manitoba is at the Glesby Centre in Portage.

Cuthbert hopes for more feedback from the community about what they'd like to see at the Centre.

"This is a community organization, so if the community wants us to do something, anything that people would come to, we need to hear about it. We have eight people on our board, and a few staff, and we sit around, and we talk about it. But if people don't tell us what they want, then we don't know if that show is going to be the right fit, and we just have to take our chances."