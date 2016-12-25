Blizzard Strikes Southern Manitoba

The blizzard we've been expecting since early in the week has arrived.

Environment Canada says we can expect 20 to 30 cm tonight, and there's also the possibility of some freezing drizzle.

So far, no highways have been closed, but many are at least partly snow-covered.

Winds are strong as well, causing reduced visibility.

There are reports of delayed or cancelled flights at the Winnipeg airport.

The blizzard's going to continue overnight, but should ease off early tomorrow afternoon. Expect another 2 to 4 cm before that happens.

You can keep up to date on road conditions here, and the latest weather information here.