Blizzard Slowly Winding Down In Portage la Prairie

The Christmas blizzard is working its way out of Manitoba as the Colorado low heads into Ontario.

"Radar shows that it's letting up in most areas," says Environment Canada Meteorologist Bryan VanWilgenburg. "Unfortunately, there's a little band hanging around Portage la Prairie and over the next few hours it will dissipate as the winds push the Colorado low into the Lake of the Woods area and up through Northern Ontario."

VanWilgenburg says winds will remain quite strong throughout they day. "They'll diminish through the afternoon and evening period. Normal Manitoba weather tomorrow, we have decreasing temperatures through the day, and we're calling for a high of minus 13."

Send us your pictures from the blizzard to [email protected] or Submit News.