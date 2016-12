The blizzard moving through southern Manitoba's getting stronger.

Snowfall's increased, and winds remain gusty.

20 to 30 cm is estimated for tonight by Environment Canada, with 2 to 4 more by tomorrow afternoon, before the system moves out of our area.

Many highways are snow-covered, with reduced visibility.

You're advised to stay off the roads, but if you have to drive, exercise extreme caution.

