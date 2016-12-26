Blizzard Hits Hard Overnight (Updated)

****UPDATE*******

Graters have begun to clear some of the snow on Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage la Prairie, as well as most of the parking lots around town. If you really want to get some boxing day shopping done the parking lots will be clear a little later today. The Pressure is also beginning to rise as the Colorado low makes its way out of the region. Graters working hard to clear out parking lots for Boxing Day shopping.

6 a.m.

The Colorado low brought a lot of snow to the portage la prairie region overnight.

Streets throughout Portage are snow filled and the Trans Canada Highway from Winnipeg to Saskatchewan is closed. Highway 75 from the US border to Winnipeg is also closed. Drifts are making it hard to drive anywhere in the town or on the highways, and it's advised to ride out the storm inside.

We'll keep you up to date on all the cancellations and reopenings throughout the day.

Closures



All Portage Co-op Gas Bars are closed including MacGregor and Austin.

Trans Canada Highway Ontario to Saskatchewan - Closed

Highway 75 Winnipeg to US Border - Closed

Highway 200 St. Adolphe to Winnipeg - Closed