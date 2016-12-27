Blizzard Gone But Not Forgotten

The RM of Glenella-Lansdowne looks back at 2016 as a productive year. Reeve Richard Funk outlines some projects they completed. "We've had a very good year in total. We brought the municipality…
Dakota Tipi First Nation experienced some hopes in 2016 that are taking too long to see fulfilled. That's from past chief David Pashe. "When Trudeau was in there for a year now, he made a big thing…
****UPDATE******* Graders have begun to clear some of the snow on Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage la Prairie, as well as most of the parking lots around town. If you really want to get some boxing day…
The 42nd Delta Marsh Christmas Bird Count returns tomorrow, north of Portage la Prairie. Retired wildlife biologist Bob Jones has been part of it since the beginning, and says he and the other…
2016 was a year of reflection for the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region. So says Executive Director Jordan Friesen, who notes with a new public focus on the issue of mental health,…
The blizzard moving through southern Manitoba's getting stronger. Snowfall's increased, and winds remain gusty. 20 to 30 cm is estimated for tonight by Environment Canada, with 2 to 4 more by…
The Portage la Prairie Chamber of Commerce was busy on the advocacy front in 2016. That's from President Dave Omichinski, who says one of the most significant was supporting the committee looking to…
The blizzard we've been expecting since early in the week has arrived. Environment Canada says we can expect 20 to 30 cm tonight, and there's also the possibility of some freezing drizzle. So far, no…
We had a light snowfall in the Portage la Prairie area today, which made for a white Christmas. Tonight, there's likely going to be an over-abundance of the white stuff, as the blizzard we've been…
2016's winding down, and like most of us, Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen's reflecting on the last twelve months. She feels it was a positive year for the Conservative party, in their first year in…
Minister of Education and Training and Portage MLA Ian Wishart is reflecting on a busy year. Wishart says it was a huge year of change for himself and for the government, noting the Progressive…
We've been talking about it for the better part of the week, and it's about to arrive. Not Christmas, but a Colorado low, bringing a blizzard to southern Manitoba. Environment Canada tells us we can…
2016 highlights for the RM of Portage la Prairie include a focus on various forms of water concerns. Reeve Kam Blight says a long-time project spanning years reached a major milestone. "I think…
The mayor of Portage la Prairie is reflecting back on 2016 as a challenging year. Irvine Ferris says the city had to deal with a number of problems over the past twelve months, including the building…
The Member of Parliament for Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa characterizes 2016 as a tumultuous year. Robert Sopuck says it's been a challenge to be in opposition since the new Liberal government was put…