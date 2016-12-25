Blizzard Almost Here

We had a light snowfall in the Portage la Prairie area today, which made for a white Christmas.

Tonight, there's likely going to be an over-abundance of the white stuff, as the blizzard we've been expecting moves in.

Environment Canada says 20 to 30 cm is what we'll deal with, coupled with strong winds, and reduced visibility.

It could make the drive home from Christmas events difficult, so you're urged to take care behind the wheel.

The blizzard's expected to last until early afternoon tomorrow, dropping 2 to 4 cm more.

