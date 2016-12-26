Blizzard Clean-up Begins/Highways Opening Up

***UPDATE****

Highways across Manitoba are opening up as the storm works its way into Northern Ontario. Check the cancellations page to plan your route.

The Colorado low that hammered southern Manitoba overnight is moving off, but it's left its mark on Portage la Prairie.

Environment Canada estimates 30 cm has fallen, and we may see about 5 more before the end of the day.

This morning saw the clean-up started, with Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation crews getting provincial roads like Saskatchewan Avenue useable again. City crews will do the same this afternoon.

In the meantime, Portagers have started shovelling out as well. On 5th Street Southeast, several families were helping each other, including 11 year old Soren Weselake. He tells us how he likes spending Boxing Day this way.

"Not very much," he says with a laugh, after being out for 5 minutes. He continues, "The other people have been out here for an hour, though." As far as how long he'll shovel -- "Until Dad tells me to go back inside."

Soren's father Nathan, looks at it differently. "I don't mind the blizzard at all. I've been out here about 45 (minutes). Lots of help today, so it's kind of fun."

Weselake's pleased to see neighbourhood families working together, to free a truck from the snow. "We only have one shovel, the rest we scammed from the neighbour's. He was very gracious to lend us his stuff."

The weather's expected to improved throughout the day.