Big Step For Portage Assisted Living Inc.

Portage Assisted Living Incorporated gave a presentation to the Portage Rotary Club yesterday.

Co-Chair Al Braun says they had some good news regarding plans for a new assisted living facility in Portage la Prairie. He says they looked at the former women's prison in Portage, but the costs would be far too high.

"We're really pleased that the City is making a piece of property available for us if we can put the project together. That's a huge step for us," says Braun. "After that we have to look at putting together more concrete things like estimates at how much the project could cost, and how we can possibly fund it."

He says now they'll have to meet with a consultant to discuss their first few steps.

"We have to start with drawing, engineering, and zoning. However, the City has said they would look after the zoning for us on that. It's probably the first time we've come out publicly and laid some of this out. Individuals around the community have had comments for us, getting it done sooner is a lot better than later."

He says they were initially looking at the former women's prison in town, but it was too costly to remove. He adds the land they've been given is right next to the Rotary Housing.