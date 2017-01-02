Big Adjustments To Manage For Southern Health in 2017

As Southern Health-Santé Sud looks forward into the new year, Board Chair Abe Bergen notes a big part of the months ahead will involve adjusting to its newly formed board. Bergen explains why he's optimistic.

"We're just beginning to gel. So, part of the learnings for this coming year will just be learning to work as a team. But we look forward to that. I think we have really good synergy. Probably one of the challenges is that Kathy McPhail is retiring, and we need to replace here. That's a big task. We've begin the process. Kathy will obviously leave a big vacancy."

He says staff's well-known to have managed its finances well, having made efficiencies wherever possible. Bergen adds that should bode well in light of the Province's concerns over rising healthcare costs.