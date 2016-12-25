MP Sees 2016 As Positive

2016's winding down, and like most of us, Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen's reflecting on the last twelve months.

She feels it was a positive year for the Conservative party, in their first year in opposition.

"We made a commitment to Canadians that we would hold the Liberal government to account. We wanted to be the voice of the taxpayer, and I think that we definitely have done that. We've brought up issues of the economy. We've spoken out against the carbon tax very forcefully. Canadians asked us to keep our tone respectful, but we did come out swinging, so I feel very proud of what I've been able to do as the representative for Portage-Lisgar."

Bergen adds they held the Liberal government to account on several issues, including employment, and Canada's economic competitiveness.

"There has not been one new job created over the last year. 30,000 full-time jobs lost. That effect is felt throughout the entire country, even in Portage-Lisgar. So we're going to continue to push the government, and hope that they realize, especially now, with the new US government, the president-elect will be doing everything to make the US competitive. We need a prime minister who will make Canada competitive."