Be Cautious Behind The Wheel

Details
The snowfall overnight in southern Manitoba, combined with strong winds this morning, have made driving conditions difficult this morning.

We've heard of some mishaps along the Trans Canada Highway this morning, east of Portage la Prairie, but no details are available.

Portage RCMP Constable Sean O'Keefe urges you to be cautious today.

"And if you don't have anywhere, stay home. Obviously, if you can, try to access some more information. Manitoba 511 will give updated travel information and road conditions. Environment Canada gives up to date read-outs on poor weather, if it's changing. Those are the resources that we make use of, and try to determine whether or not we can make recommendations for the roads to be closed."

O'Keefe reminds you about driving in these conditions.

"Posted speed limits are for ideal conditions. If the road is not clear, and the weather is poor, that posted speed limit should not be something you should aim for. Be well below, give lots of distance for braking, especially in emergency situations. Keep back from the other vehicles, and pass where it's safe to do so."

tch3 jan032017Another traffic mishap

tch1 jan032017Here's what the highway looked like this morning

