Arts Centre Extends Submission Deadline

The Portage and District Arts Centre's extended the exhibition submission deadline for 2018-19.

It's now January 31st.

Executive Director Paul Legris says they made the decision so local artists have more time to get involved. He stresses it's important to have a strong response to to the call.

"It does a couple of things. It gives us assurance that there is an interest to generate art within our community -- that there are artists out there, so we know who they are, we can see who they are. And allows us a greater selection that we can be assured that the artwork on the walls is going to be good quality, that it's going to reflect the community."

Legris feels a call for submission positively a effects the arts community in the region.

"Because it tells artists we are here, and we want to see their art, and if it meets our criteria, we want to put it on display. So it impacts the arts community, to let people know that we are here for them. We are here to profile, and to display art as best we can, and so that's why we want to reach out to as many people as possible."

