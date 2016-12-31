2 Local Businesses Lend New Hands To United Way

Two local businesses pitched in to help the Portage Plains United Way reach their 2016 goal on Friday.

Executive director Mandy Dubois says, "It was good to see Irwin Flooring and Pro Image Signs come in and make a donation as first-time donors to us. It's really encouraging."

Pro Image Signs partner Geoff Roy says staff at the shop agreed to step up their donations from smaller scale amounts to a $1,000 donation this year. He notes the United Way's a great organization that helps so many others in town.

Irwin Flooring owner Adam Irwin presented $500 and adds, "We just appreciate the work that they do locally, and we've chosen to support local charities. And this is one that I think does a great job."