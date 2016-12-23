Three Tiger Hills Games Scheduled Tonight

There are 5 Tiger Hills Hockey League games scheduled tonight, and they all start at 8 p.m.

Killarney hosts Boissevain after handing Deloraine a 6-2 loss last week. Boissevain's fresh off a win as well, they beat Gladstone 8-2 Saturday night.

Cartwright host Pilot Mound tonight. The Pilots have one win this season and would love to head into the break with something to smile about. The Clippers sit .500 in the middle of the pack.

Finally, Neepawa visits Minnedosa at 8 p.m. Neepawa and Minnedosa are both at seven wins and 14 points, so tonight's winner will hold the second place spot.