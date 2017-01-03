Terriers Trade Skilled Forward

With the MJHL trade deadline fast approaching (Jan 10th) the Portage Terriers made the first move of the new year, sending 20 year old forward Taylor Sanheim to the Penticton Vees in exchange for 18 year old forward Ty Barnstable and Future Considerations.

Taylor Sanheim was acquired by Portage in the 2013-14 season from the Dauphin Kings and registered 23 points in 36 games. He then played the next 2 full seasons in the WHL along side twin brother Travis Sanheim for the Calgary Hitmen. The Elkhorn MB native notched 7 points in 18 games this season before being sent down to Junior A. Terrier head coach and GM Blake Spiller says Sanheim wasn't interested in returning to Portage.

"He thought the pastures were greener in a different place, He didn't want to come to Portage." He continues "It's dissappointing for us but we don't need anybody who doesn't want to play on our hockey club."

The Penticton Vees are hosting the 2017 Western Canada Cup and were looking to add a strong 20 year old player like Sanheim. The Terriers were able build for present and the future by acquiring the 2015-16 Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League MVP, Top Forward, and 1st Team All Star. Barnstable scored 53 points in 43 games last season with the Regina Pat Canadians of the SMHL. The Regina product who stands at 5'9" and 161 lbs has 9 points in 34 games this season with the Vees. Spiller says he should fit in nicely with their club.

"I think it's a good deal. Barnstable was the MVP of the AAA Midget league in Saskatchewan last year and top forward and he's an 18 year old guy. He's gonna come in and give us more depth at that age group."

The Terriers will be looking to make more moves approaching the deadline. Barnstable should be in the lineup for the games against OCN on Friday and Saturday.