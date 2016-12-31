Terriers Lose Special Team's Battle To Virden

8. That was the number of powerplay goals alone in today's Portage Terriers game, as they fell 7-4 to Viden in MJHL hockey at the PCU a Centre.

Things looked great for Portage in the first, with a powerplay goal and most of the time-on-attack, it looked to be in their favour. They added a second powerplay goal halfway through the frame, but the Oil Caps converted on a five-on-three powerplay to cut the lead to one heading into the second period.

Two powerplay goals highlighted the middle frame, which progressively slowed down as time expired. The Terriers scored first to regain their two-goal lead, but again Virden bounced back to within one. The Terriers finished the night three-for-five on the powerplay; Virden went five of six.

The third period was all Virden, with two powerplay goals, an even strength goal, and an empty net goal to finish the game. "(Virden's) powerplay was really good here tonight," says Terriers' head coach Blake Spiller. "We didn't find ways to defend against it. They've got five forwards on it and they move the puck around real well. As for the penalties, I thought we took a few we didn't need to and a few were questionable. We knew coming in their powerplay game was their whole game coming in and if you plan to play the special teams game, it's going to be tough to beat them."

The Terriers are back in Virden for a rematch Monday.