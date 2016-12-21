Terriers' Leipsic Named Player Of The Week

  • Print
Portage Terriers forward Jeremey Leipsic was named the Recycle Everywhere MJHL Player of the Week for his performance last week.

The Winnipeg native recorded nine points (3-6--9) in four games, and continues to lead the MJHL scoring race with 59 points.

"Coming into this season I wanted to have a big year for myself and the Terriers," says Leipsic. "I know we're trying to do a job of repeating for a third time straight, so I'm just playing to the best of my abilities and it's working out so far for myself and the team."

Leipsic's played most of this season with linemate Chase Brakel and James McIsaac. All three have found success this season, as Brakel's in second place with 47 points, and McIsaac is in 10th with 36 points. "At times we've been a little rocky but I think staying with the course has been big for us," says Leipsic. "We're a younger group this season and it's been a bit of a learning curve for us, but I feel we've found our identity lately and I like what we've seen in our game lately."

Leipsic says he'd like to improve his defensive zone play this second half, as his offensive game has been working well this season. He adds if he does get some penalty kill time it's important he's paying attention to the little details on the ice.

