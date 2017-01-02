  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Portage Padres were the first team other than Minnedosa to dawn the Santa Clara Baseball League Championship in 10 years.

They had a great run through the Santa Clara league this year with a 10-1-3 record to finish the regular season in second place right behind the Mavericks. "At the start of the year we faced Minnedosa twice early and that was going to be a big telling sign of our season how we faired in those games," says first baseman Tyler Butler. "We held a pretty big lead in the first game and we kind of threw it away and ended up tying. That may have cost us a trip to provincials but we did a pretty good job after that to go through the season unscathed which was nice."

Their playoff run started with a win over Carberry in four games, and needed six to take out Plumas because of a daylight issue where a game was counted as a tie. Their championship win didn't come easy over Minnedosa coming down to the final inning in the final game of the series when the Padres had a walk off victory thanks to a hit-by-pitch to score a Padres' victory. The Padres missed out on provincials this year but Butler feels it's within their grasp.

"we always try to think about things to come and that would be our next goal is Provincials. Winning the league is always going to be kind of the top of our list right now but we'll hopefully be ready for provincials next year."

It's tough to tell right now how the team will look next season because it is senior sports, but Butler thinks they'll look pretty similar to this year's club. He dds it was all in memory of their good friend Chad Miller.

More Local Sports

Oil Caps Welcome Terriers/Forward Chosen For CJHL Prospect Game

The Portage Terriers are on the road tonight for Manitoba Junior Hockey League action in Virden. They're looking for a little payback after falling 7-4 to the Oil Capitals Saturday night at the PCU…

Special 2016 For Portage Padres

The Portage Padres were the first team other than Minnedosa to dawn the Santa Clara Baseball League Championship in 10 years. They had a great run through the Santa Clara league this year with a…

Terriers Lose Special Team's Battle To Virden

8. That was the number of powerplay goals alone in today's Portage Terriers game, as they fell 7-4 to Viden in MJHL hockey at the PCU a Centre. Things looked great for Portage in the first, with a…

Late Stumble Costs Islanders

A late offensive push helped Morden complete the comeback against Portage in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action at the PCU Centre, as the Islanders fell 4-3 in a shootout. Portage was…

Portage Terriers Headline 2016's Top Local Sports Newsmakers

There were a lot of incredible sports achievements in and around Portage la Prairie this year. But one stood out above all. The Portage Online News team has selected the Portage Terriers as the Top…

PCI Reflects On Incredible Football Season

Portage Collegiate went the distance this year in the Winnipeg High School Football League's Andy Currie Division. They finished the regular season with only two losses, both at the hands of the…

Free Skate With Islanders Today/Game With Altona Cancelled

The Portage Islanders' game tonight against Altona is cancelled tonight in Portage la Prairie. They were set to host Altona at the PCU Centre. Free Skate At BDO It's a special day for the Islanders…

Hosting Provincials Headlines 2017 Highlights for Trojans' Hockey

The PCI Trojans hockey club's looking back at the 2016 Manitoba High School Athletics Association Zone 4 Hockey Season as a productive year. "It was one of our most successful years ever," says…

Pitbulls Happy With 2016 Season Despite Low Numbers

The Portage Pitbulls Football Club's looking back at 2016 as a rebuild of a year. "The kids seemed to be enjoying themselves," says President Kim Miller. "They always came off the field smiling…

Lacrosse Team Shines For PCI In 2016

The Portage Collegiate Field Lacrosse Team snagged a banner this season in the Winnipeg High School Field Lacrosse League. The Trojans went 3-3-2 last year, but were still able to find some success…

PCI's Track-And-Field/Cross Country 2016

PCI's Track-and-Field and Cross Country teams had some success this year. "We won the varsity boys' zone banner, the overall zone banner, and the JV girls' zone banner," says Track-and-Field coach…

A Banner Year For Westpark Athletics

It was a great 2016 for Westpark's Athletes. If you ask the school's Athletics Director Shaun Cornish. "For a relatively small "A" school to regularly compete at a high level shows the determination…

Another Great Year For The Portage Curling Club

The Portage Curling Club's reflecting on their 2016. "We've had so many great things happen through the curling club in the past year," says President Hartley Vanstone. "Both the Men's and Women's…

Bright Future For PCI Golf Program After Strong 2016

The PCI Golf Team's got a bright future. "We're still hurting a little bit on the girls' side of things," says head Coach Al Patterson. "Generally speaking though, we always have a good group of boys…

Cobras Finish Top In Portage Men's Soccer

2016 was the Portage Cobras' first year in the Manitoba Major Soccer League. They found themselves in fourth place in Division 6 at the end of the season with a 9-8-1 record. Player Chad Green says…

Saints Fastpitch Team Dominates Manitoba

The PCI Saints Fastpitch team had another incredible season this year. They went on to capture the Zone 4 and the Provincial Championship for their second-year-in-a-row. Head coach Cam Asham says…

Bumpy 2016 For Female Midget Caps

The Central Plains Capitals had a decent 2015-16 season in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey Club. The Caps finished the season in 3rd place after winning the league championship the previous season.…

MacGregor Embraces Return Of Senior Men's Hockey

2016 saw the return of Senior Men's Hockey to MacGregor, Manitoba in the form of the MacGregor Wild. They were officially accepted into the Tiger Hills Hockey League after a league vote passed in…

Islanders fall to Carman

The Portage Islanders lost 4-1 to the Carman Beavers last night in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action. Tanner Waldvogel scored Portage's only goal on a power play near the end of the first…

Three Tiger Hills Games Scheduled Tonight

There are 5 Tiger Hills Hockey League games scheduled tonight, and they all start at 8 p.m. Killarney hosts Boissevain after handing Deloraine a 6-2 loss last week. Boissevain's fresh off a win as…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Sunday, January 1st

American Hockey League
Manitoba 4 Charlotte 1

NHL
Toronto 5 Detroit 4 (OT)
Washington 2 Ottawa 1
Anaheim 4 Philadelphia 3 (SO)

NBA
Toronto 123 L.A. Lakers 114
Atlanta 114 San Antonio 112 (OT)
Detroit 107 Miami 98
Indiana 117 Orlando 104
Portland 95 Minnesota 89

NFL
New England 35 Miami 14
Indianapolis 24 Jacksonville 20
Tampa Bay 17 Carolina 16
Minnesota 38 Chicago 10
Pittsburgh 27 Cleveland 24 (OT)
N.Y. Jets 30 Buffalo 10
Philadelphia 27 Dallas 13
Tennessee 24 Houston 17
Cincinnati 27 Baltimore 10
Kansas City 37 San Diego 27
Denver 24 Oakland 6
Seattle 25 San Francisco 23
Arizona 44 Los Angeles 6
Atlanta 38 New Orleans 32
N.Y. Giants 19 Washington 10
Green Bay 31 Detroit 24
(end of regular season schedule)

Monday, January 2nd

Manitoba Junior Hockey League
Portage Terriers at Virden, 7:30 p.m. (broadcast on CFRY and portageonline @ 7:20)

World Junior Hockey Championship
Quarterfinals
@ Montreal
Canada vs Czech Republic, 7 p.m.
Sweden vs Slovakia, 2:30 p.m.
@ Toronto
Russia vs Denmark, 12 p.m.
USA vs Switzerland, 4:30 p.m.

NHL
Chicago at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

NBA
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login