Saints Headed Into Break On A Good Note

The PCI Saints are heading into Christmas Break feeling good after tonight's 3-0 shutout win over Miles Mac in Winnipeg Women's High School Hockey League action in Winnipeg.

The Saints got out front two-nothing thanks to two goals on the man advantage. Bailey Grantham scored one while Paige Shwaluk picked up the other. Grantham would add an empty net late in the game for her second of the night.

Goaltender Morgan Klassen picked up the shutout between the pipes. Head coach Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie says a lot of things weren't really working for them in the first half, but a good talk through intermission helped them find their form for the third. She says the last thing they wanted was to head into the break on a two-game skid.

They're back on the ice January 11th when they visit Beliveau.