Saints Fastpitch Team Dominates Manitoba

The PCI Saints Fastpitch team had another incredible season this year.

They went on to capture the Zone 4 and the Provincial Championship for their second-year-in-a-row. Head coach Cam Asham says it's was a pretty special group of girls to be able to repeat as champions the way they did.

Asham says they won't be losing too many players heading into the 2017 season, and he's looking to be competitive again. "We lose four. We lost Emily Smith, Morgan Miller, Kennedy Cunningham, and Sam Turner, but we return nine players. That's the nature of high school sports," adds Asham. "You're always looking for the new ones coming in."

The Saints fastpitch season begins toward the end of the 2016-17 School year.